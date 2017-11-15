Students suspended for ‘hate crime’ against teammate

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Multiple student athletes at a Massachusetts high school have been suspended after school officials say they harassed a teammate and the victim’s mother in what could be considered a hate crime.

Elizabeth Zielinski, superintendent of King Philip Regional Schools, says the King Philip Regional High School students used racist slurs toward the teammate. Zielinski says the students also obtained the cellphone number of the victim’s mother and made “inappropriate sexual comments.”

Zielinski says the student’s actions could be considered a hate crime. She says local and state police have been notified.

The school district has issued school suspensions and game suspensions against the students involved.

Zielinski says the Wrentham school has created a cultural proficiency group to address race relations at the school.