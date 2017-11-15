Tips for selling your stuff online

Local Mom Blogger Audrey McClelland stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share some tips for selling your stuff online.

Audrey’s tips:

  • Research – make sure you know what you want to sell and if you’re getting it for a good price
  • Free is always better. Ask friends and family if they’re looking to get rid of any items that you could resell
  • Give yourself a goal. List 5 items a day or 5 a week, make sure you stay consistent.
  • Check out sites like bulq.com, eflip, liquidation.com for sourcing. Also frequent yard sales and look around your own house.
  • Price your items in a sweet spot for selling. Don’t go crazy high, but don’t give things away. You’re doing it to make a profit!

Get more great advice from Audrey on her website, MomGenerations.com.

