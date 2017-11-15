Warwick police searching for Macy’s jacket theft suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole two women’s NorthFace jackets from the Macy’s at the Warwick Mall.

On Nov. 7 around 8 p.m., police say the man entered the store and stuffed the jackets into his backpack.

An employee approached the suspect to keep him from exiting the store, according to police, but the man then pulled out a knife and threatened the employee.

Police said the suspect left in a gray, late model Nissan Sentra.

Anyone who has information on the suspect should contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4254.