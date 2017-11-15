Warwick principal charged with failing to report child abuse

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The principal of Cedar Hill Elementary School in Warwick was arrested late last week on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.

Colleen Mercurio, 55, of Saunderstown, surrendered to detectives Friday at Warwick Police Headquarters, according to police. She’s due to appear in court Dec. 11.

Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton said Colleen Mercurio has been on paid administrative leave for a couple of weeks and remains as such.

According to Warwick Police Maj. Rick Rathbun, a parent filed a complaint over the summer about a “child abuse incident” that occurred at the school in Nov. 2016.

Police launched an investigation and found Mercurio should have reported the incident to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) but failed to do so.

Rathbun said detectives are aware of an ongoing series of complaints about Mercurio from parents on social media but said the charge against her was tied to that specific complaint.

The major also mentioned that this marks the first time Warwick police have charged someone with failure to report child abuse.

Eyewitness News is working the details and will update this story with the latest developments.