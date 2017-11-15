Warwick School Committee approves new contract with teachers

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The Warwick School Committee has approved a new contract with the city’s teachers’ union.

The committee on Tuesday actually approved two contracts, one for the last two years when teachers worked without a contract, a new one for the next three years.

Details of the contracts have not been disclosed.

The union now has 10 days to ratify the deals. Union President Darlene Netcoh says a ratification vote has not been scheduled.

The sometimes contentious labor dispute centered on class sizes, pay raises, workloads and sick time.

Five city schools were closed for a day each last month because so many teachers called in sick during what the school district said were organized “sick-outs.” But the union said there was no official union action.