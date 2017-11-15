Westerly issues boil-water order after tests detect E. coli

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials in Westerly have issued a boil-water order for parts of the town after tests in one of the wells came up positive for E. coli.

The contaminated sample was collected Nov. 14 from the Bradford 2 Well, which has since been isolated from the system.

E. coli is bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Officials are advising customers to not drink the water without boiling it first to kill off any contaminants.

Once the water tests negative for E. coli, town officials will inform residents that the water is once again safe to drink.

For more infiltration, contact Director of Public Works Paul Corina at (401) 348-2561.

The Westerly Water Department sells water to customers throughout the Town of Westerly and to customers in Pawcatuck, Connecticut.