Benny’s to close four more stores Friday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Benny’s has announced the next round of store closures, as the iconic retail chain continues winding down its operations.

The following Benny’s locations will close Friday, according to a news release sent out Thursday:

Atwood Avenue, Cranston

Fall River

Plymouth

Dennisport

Only five Benny’s stores will remain open after Friday:

Branch Ave., Providence

Greenville (Smithfield)

East Greenwich

Wakefield (South Kingstown)

Raynham

Benny’s is urging anyone with gift cards to use them as soon as possible.

The family-owned chain announced back in September that it would close all 31 of its locations by the end of the year. Benny’s President Arnold Bromberg said he and his siblings made the decision based on the changing retail landscape and their desire to retire.