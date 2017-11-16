Celebrity chef shares holiday entertaining tips

Celebrity chef, Iron Chef, and Food Network “Chopped” judge, Alex Gaurnaschelli, joined us via satellite to share wallet- friendly holiday entertaining tips.

Chef Alex Guarnaschellis’ Holiday Entertaining Tips

A Sweet Surprise

For a great addition to desserts, melt some sugar in a pan until golden brown and stir in some nuts. Transfer to a baking sheet to cool and break into pieces for a quick nut brittle.

Chocolate Crunchers

Stir together melted semisweet chocolate and a handful of chopped pecans or walnuts. Add a pinch of cinnamon and roll into bite-size candies. It’s an easy way to have something different than a pie or cookies (and something gluten free!) for the holidays.

Nuts as Breadcrumbs

Use nuts where you use breadcrumbs for added flavor and nutrition. Grind some almonds, for example, and use them to make a crust for meat or fish.

Chocolatey Clusters

Melt a little dark chocolate and stir in the nuts and spread on a baking sheet to cool and harden. Refrigerate. Add a handful of raisins, dried cherries or chopped dried apricots for additional flavor.

A Light Touch

Need a new vinaigrette? Roast a handful of nuts, walnuts for example, and blend them with 3 parts olive oil and 1 part lemon juice.

Great Gravy

Thicken that Thanksgiving gravy with some ground nuts instead of flour. Simply blend a little of the gravy with ground walnuts until smooth and whisk it back in. No lumps!

