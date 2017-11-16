Crews respond to Barrington school after CO detector sounds

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene at St. Andrews School in Barrington after the fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector went off around 6 p.m.

Fire officials said a rescue is also on scene to evaluate people who were in the building when the alarms sounded.

It is unclear why the alarms sounded or if anyone in the building was affected.

St. Andrews School is a college preparatory school serving grades 6-12, according to the school’s website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.