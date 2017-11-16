Fall River police searching for missing teen

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Nov. 14.

Police say Jaidynn Garcia-Vilkri was last seen leaving Durfee High School, where she is a student.

She is currently in the custody of the Department of Youth, Children and Families (DCYF). Police say she is believed to be with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Noah Souto.

According to police, Garcia-Vilkri is not known to have a cell phone. Police tried to contact Souto on his phone but he hung up and has since turned it off.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia-Vilkri’s whereabouts should contact Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.