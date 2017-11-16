Frozen corn recalled due to potential listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stop & Shop is recalling its brand of frozen whole kernel sweet corn due to potential listeria contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said the company has received no reports of illnesses from the corn and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The following product is included in the recall:

Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, 16 oz., UPC 68826700676 with a Best By Date of October 2019

Stop & Shop has removed the corn from sale. The FDA suggests any customers who have purchased the product should discard it immediately and bring their receipt to their local Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, which is an uncommon and potentially fatal disease, according to health officials. The disease can cause high fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis is also known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems, officials said.

For additional information on the recall, customers can call Bonduelle at (877) 990-2662 or the Stop & Shop Customer Service line at (800) 767-7772.