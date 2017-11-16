Green Giant sets Guinness World Record for largest green bean casserole

NEW YORK (WPRI) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Green Giant set a Guinness World Record on Thursday for the largest serving of green bean casserole.

A spokesperson for the company said the green bean casserole is 637 pounds and is being donated to Citymeals on Wheels to feed around 2,000 New Yorkers.

“Citymeals on Wheels is grateful to Green Giant for sharing this record-breaking and delicious moment with us,” said Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels. “During the holiday season, many of our home-bound elderly neighbors remember celebrations with friends and family from years gone by. We’re happy to bring them the traditional dishes they know and love, like this classic green bean treat.”

Chefs and culinary staff at Patina Restaurant Group’s Stella 34 Trattoria, Rowland’s Bar & Grill and Chef Street made the casserole with 780 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk and 65 pounds of French fried onions to break the world record.

“We wanted to celebrate our inaugural year in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by baking up some excitement while helping so many people in this incredible city,” said Jordan Greenberg, Green Giant’s Vice President & General Manager. “Green Giant has been a staple in Thanksgiving feasts for more than 100 years and we’re thrilled to make our mark as the Guinness World Record title holder for the largest serving of green bean casserole that will serve 2,000 home-bound elderly through Citymeals on Wheels.”

Anyone who would like the recipe for the casserole can visit Green Giant’s website.