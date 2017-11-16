Hommus, dips and sauces recalled over possible health risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Yorgo’s Foods, based out of New Hampshire, is recalling all of its Greek-style food products because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products include hommus, tahini sauces, yogurt dip, salads, tzatziki, grape leaves and taboule.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide, including Trader Joe’s.

Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32 ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5 pound plastic bags.

The recall was prompted after routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identified listeria located where the products were processed, as well as in a sample of Original Tahini Sauce.

Manufacturing of all Yorgo’s Foods products has been suspended while the FDA investigates the source of the problem.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 1-603-624-5830.