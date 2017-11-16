In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Cake

Don DePetrillo and Rob DiVozzi of The Original Italian Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pumpkin Cake.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds puréed pumpkin

2 1/4 pounds sugar

2 1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp salt

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp clove

1 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp cinnamon

2 pounds flour

1/2 quart eggs

1/2 quart vegetable oil

1/2 quart water

Directions:

Prepare the pureed pumpkin in a bowl and add one ingredient at a time while mixing at low speed Once all ingredients are in and mixed, pour into pie pan/plate that is safe for oven and cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until texture is suitable to your liking. Use a toothpick to test the inside for cooking texture

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.