In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Cake

Don DePetrillo and Rob DiVozzi of The Original Italian Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pumpkin Cake.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds puréed pumpkin
- 2 1/4 pounds sugar
- 2 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp clove
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 pounds flour
- 1/2 quart eggs
- 1/2 quart vegetable oil
- 1/2 quart water
Directions:
- Prepare the pureed pumpkin in a bowl and add one ingredient at a time while mixing at low speed
- Once all ingredients are in and mixed, pour into pie pan/plate that is safe for oven and cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until texture is suitable to your liking.
- Use a toothpick to test the inside for cooking texture
