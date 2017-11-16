In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Cake

Don DePetrillo and Rob DiVozzi of The Original Italian Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pumpkin Cake.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pounds puréed pumpkin
  • 2 1/4 pounds sugar
  • 2 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tsp ginger
  • 1 tsp clove
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 pounds flour
  • 1/2 quart eggs
  • 1/2 quart vegetable oil
  • 1/2 quart water

Directions:

  1. Prepare the pureed pumpkin in a bowl and add one ingredient at a time while mixing at low speed
  2. Once all ingredients are in and mixed, pour into pie pan/plate that is safe for oven and cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until texture is suitable to your liking.
  3. Use a toothpick to test the inside for cooking texture

