Judge: Man charged in nursing home assault not competent to stand trial

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who police say assaulted a elderly woman at a Coventry nursing home was deemed not competent enough to stand trial by a judge Thursday.

On Oct. 14, police arrested Francis Kinsey, 74, on a charge of first-degree sexual assault after an employee at Coventry Center Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation reported seeing him assaulting an 80-year-old resident.

During their investigation, Coventry police said they learned Kinsey had been arrested for first-degree child molestation in 2012 in Charlestown, and that case was still open at the time of the alleged nursing home assault.

The victim’s family filed a lawsuit against the owners of the home and Kinsey, claiming the suspect should not have been in the nursing home since he was out on bail. The family also claims the nursing home did not take adequate steps to ensure the woman’s safety when Kinsey was moved to or allowed to roam a floor specifically treating mentally frail individuals, such as the victim.

Officials said the case has been transferred to Superior Court and is set for Dec. 12.