LA firm buys RI pen company AT Cross

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The venerable Rhode Island pen company A.T. Cross has been sold once again.

Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles private-equity firm, said Thursday it has acquired Cross from Clarion Capital Partners, the New York private-equity firm that had bought Cross in 2013 for $60 million.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Spokesmen for A.T. Cross and Clarion Capital did not respond to questions about the transaction sent Wednesday, including whether it will mean any changes in the number of employees the company has in Rhode Island.

Transom, the new owner, said it will keep Cross’s current management team in place but plans to invest new capital in the business, which since 2014 has also included the former BIC Group pen brand Sheaffer.

“This transaction represents an inflection point in our strategy to grow the Cross and Sheaffer brands,” A.T. Cross CEO Robert Baird said in a statement. “Our brand and product strategies are greatly enhanced going forward with access to growth capital.”

The deal comes less than a year after Gov. Gina Raimondo and other Rhode Island leaders celebrated A.T. Cross’s relocation from Lincoln to Promenade Street in Providence. The company received $1.9 million in state tax subsidies to help pay for the move. It had 105 workers at the time, with plans to hire 35 more, state officials said.

A.T. Cross was founded in Rhode Island in 1846. “Growing businesses, especially ones with such deep and storied history in our state, is essential to Rhode Island’s comeback,” Raimondo said last year.

