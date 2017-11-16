Man charged with killing estranged wife held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing his estranged wife and hiding her body in a closet faced a judge Thursday morning.

Police on Wednesday arrested Bosco Tukamuhabwa in the death of 44-year-old Maniriho Nkinamubanzi, who was found dead inside her home on Ontario Street in Providence last Friday.

Tukamuhabwa, 46, was arraigned on charge of murder Thursday and ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court Nov. 29.

According to police, Nkinamubanzi has recently separated from her husband and had filed a no-contact order against him. Family and friends said Tukamuhabwa continued to threaten her.

The judge revealed domestic charges were brought against Tukamuhabwa back in April.

“A misdemeanor domestic assault and refusal to allow someone use a telephone line domestic charge, where you promised to keep the peace and be of good behavior,” he said.

Nkinamubanzi is a mother of four. Her children reported her missing late last week because they hadn’t seen her in more than 24 hours. Police paid a visit to her home Friday afternoon and were called back two hours later, after the children found her body.

A donation page has been created to help support Nkinamubanzi’s children. So far, the page has raised nearly $16,000.