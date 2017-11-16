Most Thanksgiving expenses more affordable than years past

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The cost of your Thanksgiving feast is dropping, and if you’re flying to your destination your airfare will be more affordable than years past. But if you’re hitting the road, expect to pay more to fill up your tank.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal for ten will cost an average of $49.12, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation; down 75 cents from last year.

“When you adjust for inflation it’s cheaper than it was 30 years ago when we first started this survey,” John Newton, of the American Farm Bureau Federation said.

According to the organization’s survey, lower retail prices for turkey and milk are driving the decrease.

“Farm prices for a lot of commodities are at their lowest level in nearly a decade and that translates to cheaper food prices for the consumer,” Newtown added.

The Thanksgiving savings aren’t limited to the cost of the meal.

According to AAA, holiday weekend travelers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

A round trip ticket, according to the AAA leisure traveler index is $157, on average; a 23% drop compared to last year.

But the cost savings stops there.

AAA says drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving weekend gas prices since 2014, and car rental rates will hit a 5-year holiday high at $70 dollars a day.

Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA projections.

“A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season,”

said Bill Sutherland of AAA.