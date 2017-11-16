New Bedford superintendent stepping down after school year

Related Coverage NB teachers call for superintendent’s resignation

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In a letter to the New Bedford School Committee Thursday, Dr. Pia Durkin revealed she’s resigning from her position at the end of the current school year.

Durkin states in the letter that over the past several weeks, ongoing discussions by some current and incoming committee members have “reflected major philosophical differences” with those of her own.

Durkin’s resignation is effective as of June 30, 2018, according to the letter.

Durkin was appointed superintendent in July 2013 after serving as superintendent of Attleboro Public Schools for seven years. Prior to that, she served as assistant superintendent of Boston Public Schools and director of special education in Providence. She is a graduate of New York University.

“I have lived in this community for the past four years and have grown to love all its aspects and particularly the 13,000 New Bedford children and their families who have embraced me into their world,” Durkin wrote.

Durkin said she hopes the district continues to afford opportunities to all city students, particularly those living in poverty. She also outlined several milestones reached in her five-year tenure, such as getting the city’s high school graduation rate up to 70 percent and moving more schools into the highest achievement percentile rank while pulling three schools out of the lowest percentile rank.

Back in 2014, New Bedford teachers issued a vote of no confidence in Durkin in light of what union members called a noticeable increase in classroom violence.