Official: Boil-water ordinance could be lifted by Friday afternoon

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Many residents in the town of Westerly remain under a boil-water advisory that was issued on Wednesday after E. coli was present in a water sample.

A new round of testing was sent out on Thursday, and the Westerly Water Department is hopeful that the test will come back clean.

Director of Public Works Paul Corina said the best case scenario would be to lift the boil-water advisory on Friday afternoon.

Corina said there hasn’t been a problem with the water since 2011.

“For 17 years, we’ve had no issue until this week,” he said.

Wednesday night shoppers poured into supermarkets, buying bottled water and preparing for a boil-water advisory.

“We ran to the store, and here’s how we are dealing with it,” Westerly resident Courtney Capizzano said. “We have dogs at home, babies at home. We’re just trying to get prepared for whatever is ahead of us.”

For anyone who turns on their faucets, health officials advise bringing the water to the stove top to boil it for at least one minute.

Corina says they’ve taken the well in question out of service so it does not continue to contaminate other water systems in the area.