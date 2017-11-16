Robert Flanders to announce candidacy for U.S. Senate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another Republican candidate is coming forward to challenge the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.

Robert Flanders’ candidacy comes as no surprise. The former Rhode Island Supreme Court Associate Justice has been expected to announce his candidacy for several weeks.

Flanders will formally kick off his campaign at an event Thursday morning at the Hemphill Mill building in Central Falls, an appropriate choice of venue for a man who worked as a municipal receiver.

Several years ago, Flanders helped Central Falls escape the weight of crushing debt by filing the city for bankruptcy.

At this time, Flanders’ only challenger in the Republican primary is State Representative Bobby Nardolillo, who announced his candidacy in May.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will be seeking his third term as U.S. Senator.

At this time, Flanders has $284,000 raised for his campaign, a far cry from Whitehouse’s current total of $2.5 million.