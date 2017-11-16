Roger Williams Park Zoo condemns lift on ban of importing elephant trophies

Related Coverage Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo announced on Thursday that they condemn the Trump administration’s decision to lift the ban on elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“This is a very sad day for anybody who works with and understands African elephants,” says Roger Williams Park Zoo executive director Jeremy Goodman.

Zoo officials said each day, 96 elephants are killed and African elephants are listed under the United States’ federal Endangered Species Act. The Roger Williams Park Zoo works with Wildlife Conservation Society in advocating for the stop of the illegal ivory trade, is partnered with Ivory Ella and supports Save The Elephants.

“It is heartbreaking to know that in the past 25 years, the wild African elephant population has dropped from 1.6 million to fewer than 500,000,” Goodman said.

Goodman says that the Roger Williams Park Zoo will continue to advocate for elephants despite the Trump administration’s decision and that having these creatures at the Zoo make it possible for staff to educate the public on elephant conservation issues.

Three African elephants call the Roger Williams Park Zoo home: Alice, Ginny and Kate.