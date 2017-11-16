Roger Williams Park Zoo offers free admission on Black Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is offering an incentive to go outside, instead of shopping, the day after Thanksgiving.

The zoo announced Thursday that admission will be free for everyone on Black Friday, Nov. 24. The zoo is encouraging visitors that day to bring non-perishable food items for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Boxes will be set up at the gates to collect donations.

Zoo officials said people shouldn’t worry if the weather is cold that day, noting animals like the snow leopards, red pandas and the moon bears enjoy cooler temperatures.