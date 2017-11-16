Suspect in violent break-in now charged in 2 Pawtucket robberies

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police believe a man charged in a violent break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s home in October may have also robbed a pair of banks in the months prior.

Police on Thursday charged Seamus Simcock with two counts of second-degree robbery following a two-month investigation.

Simcock, 36, is accused of robbing the TD Bank on Central Ave on Aug. 23 and holding up the Citizens Bank on the same street on Sept. 5, according to police.

Police also allege Simcock broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Warwick on Oct. 22 and attacked her and another man with a knife. He was arrested on felony charges on Nov. 1.

Simcock was arraigned on the robbery charges Thursday and bail was set at $50,000 with surety for each count.