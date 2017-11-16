URI basketball player Stanford Robinson pleads no contest to town ordinance violation; three misdemeanor chargers dropped

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – University of Rhode Island basketball player Stanford Robinson pleaded no contest Thursday in violation of a town ordinance stemming from an incident at the Ryan Center. Three charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault were all dismissed.

According to the court docket, the judge ordered Robinson to anger management counseling and 20 hours of community service. Robinson has also been voluntarily doing community service.

A police report from September incident said Robinson struck an officer in the face. The senior guard played in the Rams first two games of the year averaging 10.5 points a game.