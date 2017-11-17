Benny’s facilitates fundraiser for food bank despite only 5 stores remaining open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Only five Benny’s locations remain open, but that doesn’t mean the business has stopped doing good for the community.

Starting Nov. 17, Benny’s will have 1,000 of the company’s “legendary and collectible” pencils for sale in each of the remaining stores.

These pencils have been used by the company for nearly a century and are now being sold for $1 each.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the pencils will be given to the Rhode Island Community Food bank before the end of the year.

Back in September, the chain announced back in September that all of its stores would be closed by the end of the year.

Here is a list of the five stores that are open:

Branch Ave., Providence

Greenville (Smithfield)

East Greenwich

Wakefield (South Kingstown)

Taunton