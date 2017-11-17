Boil-water advisory lifted in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A boil-water order issued earlier this week in Westerly has now been lifted, the town’s Water Department announced Friday afternoon.

The agency said the most recent testing of the water showed no presence of bacteria.

Town officials issued the advisory on Tuesday after water in one of the wells tested positive for E.coli, a bacteria that can cause adverse health effects if consumed. The contaminated well has since been taken offline.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Director of Public Works Paul Corina at (401) 348-2561 or 68 White Rock Road in Westerly.