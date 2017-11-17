Celebrating the Holidays with Meeting Street

This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – dropped by along with John Kelly, President of Meeting Street School.

NIROPE discussed the importance of a good night’s sleep and how they can help to have you rested and refreshed for the day.

With the Holidays here, John shared details regarding the celebratory cards available through Meeting Street and how you can be a part of it all while supporting that great school.

For more on the collections available at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

To purchase cards from Meeting Street, head to: http://www.meetingstreet.org/

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.