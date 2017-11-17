Central Falls man reported missing for 2nd time

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have issued a silver alert for a Central Falls man for the second time in less than a month.

Juan Marty Garcia was last seen Thursday afternoon in the Londsdale Avenue area of the city.

Garcia, who has Alzheimer’s Disease, had previously been reported missing on October 22nd, but was later found safe.

In this latest case, Garcia, 59, was wearing a yellow t-shirt, a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Central Falls Police at (401) 727-7411.