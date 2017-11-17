Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to PPAC this weekend

The National Tour of Cirque Dreams Holidaze Launches in Providence. The Rhode Show had the chance to go backstage and speak with the Costumer Designer, Katt Simon, who is from Rhode Island!

For tickets: https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/cirque-dreams-holidaze-1

