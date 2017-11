CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a fire involving an oil truck and a warehouse in Cumberland.

The fire broke out at a building on Mendon Road at about 8:15 a.m. and firefighters had it under control soon after.

Officials on scene offered no details on what may have led to the fire, only saying that it’s under investigation.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.