Cruiser theft suspect to be charged in Warwick Mall incident

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man being held at the ACI on charges he drove off with a state police cruiser will soon face additional charges in a separate incident at the Warwick Mall.

Warwick police on Friday announced an arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Morgan on felony shoplifting and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

Morgan, 35, was arrested last Friday after police said he stole a state police cruiser on Route 146 the day before. The theft and subsequent search for Morgan set off a series of events that resulted in a deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Providence.

Police allege Morgan is also the man who, two days prior, swiped two women’s jackets from the Macy’s at the mall and threatened a loss-prevention employee with a knife as he made his exit.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect this past Wednesday and said they led to him being identified as Morgan.