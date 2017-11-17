Design for PawSox ‘Ballpark at Slater Mill’ comes from students

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of students going for their master’s degrees in architecture at Yale University have come up with a design for a new ballpark at Slater Mill for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The trio of third-year students, Val Flores, Zach Hoffmann, and Dylan Weiser, presented their design of the new PawSox park that would go on the old Apex department store site Friday morning in a presentation at Red DWG Library at the American Insulated Wire building on Central Avenue.

The students’ ideas included opportunities created by the urban and riverside site. Their designs were supervised by Yale professors Alan Plattus and Andrei Harwell and visiting professor Janet Marie Smith.

The PawSox proposed a new stadium with a price tag of $83 million, with $38 million to be covered by state and city taxpayers.

Rhode Island’s house speaker, Nicholas Mattiello, said earlier this fall that there were no plans for a vote on the new stadium this year.