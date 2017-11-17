Double O.T.: Ep. 74- Celtics/Warriors, Pats/Raiders, NFL power struggle, URI/PC hoops

In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni, Mark and Ruthie discuss the Celtics win over the Warriors, preview the Patriots game against the Raiders, discuss the Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones fight and provide early feedback on URI and PC hoops.
