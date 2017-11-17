Explosion damages car in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Blackstone, Massachusetts are investigating after an explosive device damaged a car.

Officers were called to a home on Lakeshore Drive at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told them he had hear a loud bang, and then noticed extensive damage to his car.

Police believe a pipe bomb may have been detonated. The initial investigation suggests the homeowner was specifically targeted.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” Blackstone Police Chief Ross Atstupenas said.

No one was injured in the explosion, and no arrests have been made.

Officers from Woonsocket, Bellingham, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting in the investigation.