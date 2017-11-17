Fentanyl, other drugs involved in CCRI hazmat incident

Related Coverage Police investigating hazmat incident that sent 2 to hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The substance that contributed to Warwick police employees falling ill while checking on a homeless encampment in the woods earlier this month included the powerful, potentially deadly drug fentanyl, police said Friday.

Police employees had gone to the wooded area between the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI)’s Knight Campus and Kent Hospital on Nov. 2. An officer and a civilian employee were rushed to the hospital. The officer had to be treated with the opioid drug antidote naloxone. Four other officers who responded to the scene also suffered secondary exposure effects and were also checked out at the hospital.

Friday, police revealed the results of toxicology testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health. A small piece of tin foil handled by an officer tested positive for trace amounts of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

That’s how powerful the drug is, said Warwick Police’s Maj. Rick Rathbun in a news release.

He said situations like this one, “emphasize the danger that extremely small samples of fentanyl and carfentanyl can present when being handled.”

Fentanyl, a synthetic drug, was designed to be given only to people who were suffering severe, chronic pain. But more people are dying of fentanyl overdoses every year in Rhode Island, according to data from the Department of Health.

Rathbun said the area where the exposure occurred has since been cleaned up by Kent Hospital, which owns the land where the encampment was located. He said there is no danger to the community from the encampment or the wooded area.