In the Kitchen: Seafood Risotto

Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of Mariner Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Risotto.
Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- Diced Yellow Onions
- Shallots
- Arborio Rice
- Salt
- Lemon Pepper Seasonings
- House made Seafood Stock
- Diced Tomato
- Fresh Basil
- Parmesan Cheese (grated)
- Scallions
- Fresh Lobster Meat
- Shrimp
- Sea Scallops
- Littlenecks
- Fresh Lemon
Directions:
- On medium high heat, sautee onions and shallots with olive oil and seasonings.
- Add rice and gradually add seafood stock. Stir until it’s cooked and becomes a creamy consistency.
- Add diced tomatoes, fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese.
- In a different pan, sear scallops, cook shrimp, lobster meat and littlenecks.
- Assemble the dish and there you have it – delicious Seafood Risotto
