In the Kitchen: Seafood Risotto

Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of Mariner Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Risotto.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

Diced Yellow Onions

Shallots

Arborio Rice

Salt

Lemon Pepper Seasonings

House made Seafood Stock

Diced Tomato

Fresh Basil

Parmesan Cheese (grated)

Scallions

Fresh Lobster Meat

Shrimp

Sea Scallops

Littlenecks

Fresh Lemon

Directions:

On medium high heat, sautee onions and shallots with olive oil and seasonings. Add rice and gradually add seafood stock. Stir until it’s cooked and becomes a creamy consistency. Add diced tomatoes, fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese. In a different pan, sear scallops, cook shrimp, lobster meat and littlenecks. Assemble the dish and there you have it – delicious Seafood Risotto

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.