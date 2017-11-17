In the Kitchen: Seafood Risotto

By Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of Mariner Grille Published:

Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of Mariner Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Seafood Risotto.

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil
  • Diced Yellow Onions
  • Shallots
  • Arborio Rice
  • Salt
  • Lemon Pepper Seasonings
  • House made Seafood Stock
  • Diced Tomato
  • Fresh Basil
  • Parmesan Cheese (grated)
  • Scallions
  • Fresh Lobster Meat
  • Shrimp
  • Sea Scallops
  •  Littlenecks
  • Fresh Lemon

Directions:

  1. On medium high heat, sautee onions and shallots with olive oil and seasonings.
  2. Add rice and gradually add seafood stock.  Stir until it’s cooked and becomes a creamy consistency.
  3. Add diced tomatoes, fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese.
  4. In a different pan, sear scallops, cook shrimp, lobster meat and littlenecks.
  5. Assemble the dish and there you have it – delicious Seafood Risotto

