Lawnmower recalled due to laceration hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Bush Hog lawn mowers and Sleep Number foot warmers have been recalled this week.

Bush Hog is recalling Zero Turn Radius HDE riding lawn mowers that are sold in black with gray wheels and gray rollover protection structures. HDE is printed on the left side of the unit beneath the seat.

The company received two reports of blade disengagement during use of the product. No injuries have been reported, but the lawn mower poses a potential laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the mowers were manufactured on or before Aug. 4. The manufacturing date is located on a plate on the right rear frame, which is underneath the fender.

The 15-digit serial number includes the manufacture date in digits 9-11. CPSC said mowers with a yellow bolt fastening the blade to the spindle have already been repaired.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact a Bush Hog dealer to arrange for a free repair.

The lawn mowers were sold at Bush Hog dealers nationwide from February-September 2017 for between $6,200-$7,200.

Sleep Number has recalled foot warmers that are sold with the 360 smart beds (modes i7 and i10) due to a potential burn hazard. The foot warmers were sold with beds in a variety of sizes:

TwinXL

Full

Queen

King

FlexTop King

Cal King

Split King

Split Cal King

FlexTop Cal King

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the company has received six reports of the foot warmers overheating, including one report of a burn injury which did not require medical attention.

Consumers should immediately stop using and disable the foot warmer in their smart bed by using instructions provided by the company. Sleep Number is contacting all known consumers to provide a free replacement foot warmer.

The beds with the foot warmers were sold at Sleep Number stores and online from April-August 2017 between $5,400-$11,000.

