Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘Captain Freddy’ murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for beating a man known in the community as “Captain Freddy” to death back in 2015.

In late June, a jury found Richard Baribault guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of 70-year-old Fernando Silva.

Silva was found dead in his boat at the end of Randall Avenue in Aug. 2015.

Baribault, 42, and Troy Gunderway were arrested in the days that followed. Police alleged the two men attacked Silva after learning he had recently won several hundred dollars playing Keno.

Gunderway pleaded guilty to the same charges back in March.

The judge also sentenced Baribault to 10 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, which will be served consecutive to the life term.

