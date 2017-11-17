Newly elected Attleboro mayor to resign as state representative

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro mayor elect Paul Heroux has officially announced his resignation from his position as a Massachusetts state representative.

Heroux said his resignation will be effective starting January 2, 2018.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of the Second Bristol District for five years” Heroux said in a press release. “I am looking forward to getting to work on implementing some of the issues he campaigned on for Mayor.”

According to Heroux, there were several reasons why he was considering serving in both positions while donating his state salary to charity. He said those reasons were to finish projects that were currently underway and to avoid the cost of a special election.

Heroux won the election for mayor of Attleboro on Nov. 7, unseating seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas.