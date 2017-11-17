Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Weekend Traffic Delays Expected in RI/Mass.

Another weekend of heavy traffic delays for Providence drivers

A weekend road work project is once again expected to cause heavy delays for drivers commuting in and out of Providence.

RIDOT crews will be working to fix the “long-standing dip” near the hospitals in Providence.

The dip is on the ramp from I-195 West to I-95 South after Exit 1B (Eddy St), near the hospitals.

This is the second weekend closure needed to correct the problem. During the first closure back on October 20-23rd, crews worked on the right side of the ramp. Drivers saw delays as high as 20 minutes.

During this weekend’s closure, crews will work on the left side of the ramp.

The RIDOT will close one of two lanes on the ramp that carries traffic from I-195 West to I-95 South starting on Friday, November 17th.

This closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, November 20th.

DOT officials say the ramp is made of concrete, not asphalt, so “to patch it, they need to remove the old concrete and replace it with new concrete and that needs time to cure,” says Martin.

Officials chose to repair the roadway over the weekend in order to avoid excessive weekday delays.

How heavy will the delays be? DOT officials are once again urging drivers to check ahead before heading in this direction.

Planning an alternate route, could be your best bet especially during peak travel times 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

DETOUR #1

Providence/East Side/Seekonk commuters heading to the hospital area : Take Exit 2 (South Main St) -> Point St. Bridge -> Eddy St.

Drivers heading South on I-95 can take I-95 North -> Rt. 10 South (Exit 22B) -> I-95 South

DETOUR #2

The work is part of a $3.2 million bridge repair project in Providence underway since mid-April. Officials say it is both on time and on budget.

Completion is scheduled for the end of the year.

Partial Closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge on Saturday

Massachusetts drivers planning on commuting over the Veteran Memorial Bridge between Fall River and Somerset will be detoured on Saturday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants drivers to know that traffic on Route 6 heading West ONLY will be closed to traffic.

Traffic heading East on Route 6 will not be affected.

The 6-hour closure will be from 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

According to MassDOT, the closure is necessary to replace the damaged traffic barrier gate.

A detour will be in place to direct drivers over the Braga Bridge to their destination.

DETOURS:

Traveling North on North Davol Street:

Travel north on North Davol Street to Route 79/138 South (Tiverton RI)

Continue south on Route 79/138 South (Tiverton RI)

Follow Route 6 Detour signage to I-195 Westbound, traveling over the Braga Bridge

Take Exit 4B – Route 103 East/ Somerset

Take a right at the end of the ramp onto Wilbur Avenue

Follow Wilbur Avenue (Route 103) to Brayton Avenue

Follow Brayton Avenue to Route 6

Traveling North on Route 79:

·Travel north on Route 79 North

Bear right to Route 6 East/North Davol Street

Travel north on North Davol Street to Route 79/138 South (Tiverton RI)

Continue south on Route 79/138 South (Tiverton RI)

Follow Route 6 detour signage to I-195 Westbound, traveling over the Braga Bridge

Take Exit 4B –Route 103 East/ Somerset

Take a right at the end of the ramp onto Wilbur Avenue

Follow Wilbur Avenue (Route 103) to Brayton Avenue

Follow Brayton Avenue to Route 6

Traveling South on South Davol Street:

Travel south on South Davol Street

Follow Route 6 detour signage to I-195 Westbound, traveling over the Braga Bridge

Take Exit 4B – Route 103 East/ Somerset

Take a right at the end of the ramp onto Wilbur Avenue

Follow Wilbur Avenue (Route 103) to Brayton Avenue

Follow Brayton Avenue to Route 6

Traveling South on Route 79 South:

Travel south on Route 79

Follow Route 6 Detour signage to I-195 Westbound, traveling over the Braga Bridge

Take Exit 4B – Route 103 East/ Somerset

Take a right at the end of the ramp onto Wilbur Avenue

Follow Wilbur Avenue (Route 103) to Brayton Avenue

Follow Brayton Avenue to Route 6

The bridge work is weather dependent.

