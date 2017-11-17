RI Housing First Down program expands

A few months back Rhode Island Housing launched their new down payment assistance program, First Down. The program has been a great success – more than 280 first-time home buyers have already closed on mortgages using First Down assistance!

Executive Director, Barbara Fields, returned to tell us about the expansion of this program..

For more information: http://firstdownri.org/

