RIDOT: Travel delays expected during final phase of ramp repair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning of potential travel delays this weekend as crews work to finish repairing a long-standing dip on the I-195 westbound ramp leading to I-95 South in Providence.

RIDOT said the left lane of the ramp will close at 7 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, which could lead to heavy traffic and long delays throughout the weekend.

A similar weekend closure occurred in October to address the dip on the right side of the ramp. RIDOT said there were some delays lasting about 20 minutes between the peak travel times of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The ramp closure is needed for the entire weekend to provide RIDOT enough time to complete the repair of the dip and to also replace a bridge joint and expansion joint. The agency advises motorists to give themselves extra travel time due to the potential delays.

The bridge work is part of the $3.2-million Providence Area Bridges Project, which began in April. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.