PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There have only been two Republicans elected to the Senate from Rhode Island, Lincoln Chafee and his late father John Chafee.

But former State Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders said he is the kind of independent minded Republican who can win over a Democratic-leaning state.

In the above video, Flanders joins Eyewitness News in studio for this weeks segment of Newsmakers.