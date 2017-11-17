Toyota issues recalls for two vehicles, including 2018 model

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Toyota is recalling the 2018 C-HR and the 2012-2015 Prius Plug-In Hybrids.

The company says the 2018 C-HR’s electric parking break can fail to disengage or engage.

An estimated 28,000 C-HR vehicles are affected by the recall.

Toyota is also warning about a fuse in the Prius Hybrid drive system that may cause cars to lose power while driving.

Around 40,000 Prius Hybrid’s are being recalled in this case.

The company said owners of the affected vehicles should receive a notification in the mail beginning in January.

Anyone who is concerned their vehicle is part of the recall should visit Toyota’s website for more information.