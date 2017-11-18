15 people displaced by Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Red Cross is helping more than a dozen people after they were forced out of their home by a fire Saturday morning.

Pawtucket firefighters said they responded to 38 Capital Street at about 8 a.m. for the fire, which they were able to mostly contain to the basement of the home. There was some extension through the walls to the upper floors.

Firefighters said that all 15 occupants of the building were able to get out safely, and that no residents or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.