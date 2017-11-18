15th annual Operation Holiday Cheer underway this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island holiday tradition for its men and women in the military continues this weekend.

The 15th annual Oepration Holiday Cheer is underway Saturday and Sunday as volunteers assemble hundreds of care packages to be shipped overseas to members of the military.

The ‘wish list’ for the troops includes everyday items that can be difficult to acquire when deployed abroad, or just flavors of home. Snacks, gift cards, batteries, and DVDs are among the items on the list.

Saturday, volunteers were at the National Guard Armory in Warwick to collect and sort donated items, and will return Sunday morning at 8:30 to box up items for shipment.

Cars were backed up onto Airport Road waiting to drop off items, volunteers said. The goal this year is to assemble 500 care packages.

Participating groups include the US Postal Service, Office of Veterans Affairs, the American Red Cross, Home Depot, and the Rhode Island Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.