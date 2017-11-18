Donkey to return to La Salette shrine this season

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Clopper the donkey will be back at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette this holiday season.

Father Ted Brown, the shrine’s director, tells WPRO radio the donkey, which was removed last year after public outcry, will return to the manger scene at the popular Attleboro holiday attraction.

“What people didn’t know last year…is that Clopper himself is a rescued animal,” Brown said during the radio interview Saturday. “The owner takes good care of Clopper, rescued Clopper from a sad situation, and would never ever do anything to put Clopper in a bad situation.”

Last year, the shrine removed the 11-year-old Jerusalem burros donkey from the outdoor creche display after more than 1,500 people signed an online petition that raised concerns about the animal spending too much time outside in the cold. The petition now has nearly 5,000 signatures.

But Brown said there are many people who wanted Clopper back, too. Another online petition was started last winter to bring Clopper back.

“We’ve taken this very seriously,” said Brown, who said the donkey will be kept warm, well-fed and hydrated. He said Clopper will be provided with a water dish that’s kept warm to prevent it from freezing. “That was a legitimate complaint.”

The Christmas display at La Salette begins on Thanksgiving and continues through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly.