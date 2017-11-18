Memorial service held for woman allegedly murdered by husband

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Family and friends came together Saturday morning to remember a Providence woman who was brutally murdered in her own home last week.

More than 200 people packed into the funeral home to pay their respects to 44-year-old Maniriho Nkinamubanzi, who was found dead last Friday in her Ontario Street home.

Police have charged her estranged husband, 46-year-old Bosco Tukamuhabwa, with her murder. Both are immigrants from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and have lived in Rhode Island for about two years.

Tukamuhabwa allegedly attacked Nkinamubanzi after an argument and then put her body in a closet, where it was discovered hours later.

At Saturday’s service, mourners heard more about how she spent years in refugee camps trying to escape conflict in the Congo.

Prayer card for Maniriho Nkinamubanzi. Hundreds attended her funeral today to honor the Congo native, brutally murdered in her Providence home @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jJY7wzA94x — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 18, 2017

“She was faithful and committed to her children, and even to her busband, because she was a humble woman who wanted to build a good life for the whole family,” said Clement Shabani, a manager at Women’s Refugee Care, who worked with Nkinamubanzi and considered her a friend.

“We do not have the words to express the sadness that we have in our hearts,” he said.

An online fundraising account has been created in order to support her four children, which as of Saturday afternoon had raised almost $20,000.

Tukamuhabwa remains at the ACI pending his next court appearance.