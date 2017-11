PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI ) — Two women are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Pawtucket.

It happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. on Benefit Street. near Broadway.

Pawtucket fire officials tell Eyewitness News it appears one car allegedly crashed into another, pushing that car into a pole.

Right now, it’s unclear how serious the women’s injuries are.

